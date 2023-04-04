Maxim Group Downgrades Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT) to Hold

Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Recruiter.com Group Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ RCRT opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Recruiter.com Group has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of -0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.53.

Get Recruiter.com Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Recruiter.com Group by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 29,013 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Recruiter.com Group by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 69,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 30,080 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank bought a new position in shares of Recruiter.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Recruiter.com Group by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Recruiter.com Group by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 12,950 shares in the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Recruiter.com Group Company Profile

Recruiter.com Group, Inc operates an on-demand recruiting platform that aims to deliver the right talent to both small and large businesses. The platform is powered by virtual teams of Recruiters On Demand and Video and Artificial Intelligence (AI) job-matching technology. It provides employers access to independent recruiters and utilizes an innovative web platform, with integrated AI-driven candidate to job matching and video screening software to source qualified talent.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Recruiter.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruiter.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.