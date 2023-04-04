McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Position Trimmed by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,187 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in McDonald’s by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 227,119 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $59,853,000 after buying an additional 20,848 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,995 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 15,192 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,322,000. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 8,532 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.16.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $282.47. 1,007,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,709,276. The company has a fifty day moving average of $268.45 and a 200-day moving average of $264.35. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $228.34 and a twelve month high of $282.87. The company has a market capitalization of $206.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 72.81%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.