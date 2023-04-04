MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,993 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Strategic Education by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 393 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Strategic Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Strategic Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Strategic Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Stock Down 1.5 %

STRA stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.38. 36,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,763. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $98.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.63.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.15). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $269.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Strategic Education’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STRA shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Strategic Education from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet raised Strategic Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Strategic Education from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.33.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

See Also

