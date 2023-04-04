MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in World Fuel Services by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 414,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,195,000 after purchasing an additional 93,316 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in World Fuel Services by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 104,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 15,101 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in World Fuel Services by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in World Fuel Services by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in World Fuel Services by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 185,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:INT traded down $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.16. The company had a trading volume of 176,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,973. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.27. World Fuel Services Co. has a 12 month low of $19.29 and a 12 month high of $30.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

World Fuel Services ( NYSE:INT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.56 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 6.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.94%.

Several research firms have issued reports on INT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of World Fuel Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of World Fuel Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

