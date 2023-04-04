Metro (TSE:MRU) PT Raised to C$81.00

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$80.00 to C$81.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 7.86% from the stock’s current price.
MRU has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Metro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Metro from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Metro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$76.78.
Metro Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of MRU stock traded up C$0.95 on Tuesday, hitting C$75.10. The stock had a trading volume of 109,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,564. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.56. Metro has a twelve month low of C$65.30 and a twelve month high of C$78.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$71.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$72.67. The firm has a market cap of C$17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.02.
Metro Company Profile
Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries.
Featured Articles
