MGO One Seven LLC Buys 5,330 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 79.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 138.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after acquiring an additional 22,440 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 49.7% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 54.5% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 4,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 24.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 76,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,011,000 after acquiring an additional 14,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 80.1% in the third quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 7,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 6,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 6,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at $74,070,883.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 1.7 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.89.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $125.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $49.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.12. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.27 and a 1-year high of $188.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.26%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

