MGO One Seven LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 317.4% during the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 18,535 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,583,000. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $372,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.11.

MDT opened at $79.67 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.97 and a 200 day moving average of $81.46. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $114.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $105.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 89.47%.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

