MGO One Seven LLC Purchases 2,534 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Valvoline by 15.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Valvoline by 6.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Valvoline by 47.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Valvoline by 42.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 10,224 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Valvoline by 5.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valvoline Trading Up 1.1 %

VVV opened at $35.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.37. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $37.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $332.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.31 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 126.78% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Valvoline from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Valvoline from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup downgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valvoline in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valvoline

In other Valvoline news, CMO Heidi J. Matheys sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,724. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Profile

(Get Rating)

Valvoline, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and supply of engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through the Retail Services segment. The Retail Services segment services the passenger car and light truck quick lube market in the US and Canada with preventive maintenance services done through company operated and independent franchise care stores.

