Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Purchased by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,444 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $5,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,524,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,998,964,000 after acquiring an additional 417,578 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,517,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $519,852,000 after buying an additional 131,879 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,665,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $467,751,000 after buying an additional 1,123,669 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $567,576,000 after buying an additional 123,806 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,018,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,255,000 after purchasing an additional 137,009 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MCHP shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.58.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of MCHP traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,595,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,789,825. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $54.33 and a 1-year high of $87.76. The stock has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.59.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.358 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.75%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Featured Stories

