Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) is ARS Investment Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

ARS Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 68,231 shares during the period. Micron Technology makes up about 2.8% of ARS Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $21,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $374,114,000. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 399.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 3,462,049 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $173,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768,649 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 3,953.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,665,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $133,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599,420 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,372,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,726,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $186,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,970 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MU traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.55. 5,525,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,338,374. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $64.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.89 and a beta of 1.41. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $78.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.14.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $1,485,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 118,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,360,170.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $1,485,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,000 shares of company stock worth $5,182,190. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

