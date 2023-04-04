MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGO) Shares Up 0.1%

MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGO – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.18 and last traded at $24.97. Approximately 4,785 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 9,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.94.

MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.37.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.