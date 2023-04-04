MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

MiMedx Group Price Performance

MiMedx Group stock opened at $3.34 on Friday. MiMedx Group has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $5.05. The stock has a market cap of $381.03 million, a PE ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.39.

Insider Transactions at MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group ( NASDAQ:MDXG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $74.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.31 million. On average, research analysts expect that MiMedx Group will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Peter M. Carlson sold 12,056 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $51,117.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 534,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,796. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MiMedx Group news, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 12,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $52,385.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 266,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,188.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter M. Carlson sold 12,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $51,117.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 534,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,362 shares of company stock worth $273,866. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MiMedx Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDXG. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in MiMedx Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 11,208 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MiMedx Group by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 62,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 22,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in MiMedx Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. 56.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

Featured Stories

