MOBOX Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.73 Million (MBOX)

MOBOX (MBOX) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One MOBOX token can currently be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00001672 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MOBOX has a market capitalization of $87.61 million and $4.73 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MOBOX has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MOBOX

MOBOX’s launch date was April 2nd, 2021. MOBOX’s total supply is 369,987,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,813,665 tokens. The official website for MOBOX is www.mobox.io/#. The official message board for MOBOX is www.mobox.io/community/article/list/announcement. The Reddit community for MOBOX is https://reddit.com/r/mobox. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @mobox_official.

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBOX is a community-driven platform empowering users by rewarding them for their engagement and enjoyment. By using innovative tokenomics, utilizing finance and games. Whilst also combining the best of DeFi and NFTs to create a truly unique and everlasting FREE TO PLAY, PLAY TO EARN ECOSYSTEM.

MBOX Token hodlers have the right to submit and vote on proposals. Hodlers will be able to manage the success of the platform such as games to develop and integrate, unique functions, events, development and more.”

Buying and Selling MOBOX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBOX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MOBOX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MOBOX using one of the exchanges listed above.

