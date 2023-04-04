Monero Achieves Market Cap of $2.91 Billion (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Monero coin can currently be bought for about $159.23 or 0.00557117 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a total market cap of $2.91 billion and approximately $71.18 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,574.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.93 or 0.00328645 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00011895 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00074866 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.49 or 0.00449567 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001334 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003497 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,261,590 coins. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

