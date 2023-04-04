Morgan Stanley Raises General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target to $110.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on GE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Argus boosted their price target on General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Electric from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $94.93.

General Electric Price Performance

GE stock opened at $96.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.37 and a 200 day moving average of $80.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $105.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,230.67, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.25. General Electric has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $96.94.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently -1,066.67%.

Institutional Trading of General Electric

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,108,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,330,997,000 after acquiring an additional 625,757 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,952,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,584,662,000 after purchasing an additional 345,740 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,761,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $851,982,000 after purchasing an additional 725,871 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 122,242.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427,079 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,765,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $734,434,000 after buying an additional 1,065,856 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Featured Articles

