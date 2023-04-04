Mycio Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,179 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.

VEA stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,289,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,958,764. The stock has a market cap of $108.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.19. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $48.63.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

