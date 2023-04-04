National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.45

Shares of National Express Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NXPGF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.45 and last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 8 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on NXPGF. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of National Express Group from GBX 320 ($3.97) to GBX 200 ($2.48) in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of National Express Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of National Express Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Get National Express Group alerts:

National Express Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average of $1.81.

About National Express Group

National Express Group Plc engages in the public transport operation with bus, coach and rail services in the UK, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. It operates through the following segments: UK Bus, UK Coach, Rail, North America, Spain and Morocco, and Central functions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Express Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Express Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.