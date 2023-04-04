National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) COO Jona S. Raasch Sells 6,288 Shares

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) COO Jona S. Raasch sold 6,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $277,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,440.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NRC traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.06. The stock had a trading volume of 32,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.93 and a 200-day moving average of $41.22. National Research Co. has a one year low of $30.93 and a one year high of $47.60.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. National Research’s payout ratio is 37.80%.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of National Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.
National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.
