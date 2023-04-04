Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Gap Up to $16.10

Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.10, but opened at $16.47. Navient shares last traded at $16.01, with a volume of 48,947 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on NAVI. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Navient from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Navient from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Navient in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Navient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Get Navient alerts:

Navient Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 11.42, a current ratio of 11.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.51 and a 200 day moving average of $16.42.

Navient Dividend Announcement

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.06). Navient had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.48%.

Insider Transactions at Navient

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 11,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $217,598.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,442.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Navient

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAVI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Navient during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Navient by 89.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Navient during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Navient by 87.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Navient during the third quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.