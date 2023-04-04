nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Shares Gap Down to $24.44

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.44, but opened at $23.37. nCino shares last traded at $24.28, with a volume of 93,581 shares.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NCNO shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of nCino from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of nCino from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of nCino from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of nCino from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, nCino has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.28 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.81.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 7.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,806,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,149,000 after buying an additional 733,676 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in shares of nCino by 29.7% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 26,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 6,183 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of nCino by 6.3% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP increased its stake in shares of nCino by 46.9% in the third quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of nCino by 0.3% in the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 148,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
