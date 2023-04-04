Neeraj Kapur Sells 33,973 Shares of Vanquis Banking Group plc (LON:VANQ) Stock

Vanquis Banking Group plc (LON:VANQ – Get Rating) insider Neeraj Kapur sold 33,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 237 ($2.94), for a total transaction of £80,516.01 ($99,995.04).

Vanquis Banking Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON VANQ traded down GBX 11.94 ($0.15) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 216.07 ($2.68). 1,107,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,071. Vanquis Banking Group plc has a one year low of GBX 206.91 ($2.57) and a one year high of GBX 248.40 ($3.08). The company has a market cap of £548.50 million, a PE ratio of 556.10 and a beta of 1.66.

Vanquis Banking Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.30 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 4.43%. Vanquis Banking Group’s payout ratio is 4,146.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 293 ($3.64) target price on shares of Vanquis Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Featured Articles

