NEXT (LON:NXT) Price Target Increased to GBX 6,500 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NEXT (LON:NXT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 6,000 ($74.52) to GBX 6,500 ($80.73) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on NEXT from GBX 5,700 ($70.79) to GBX 7,500 ($93.14) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,500 ($93.14) price target on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NEXT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 6,900 ($85.69).

Shares of NXT stock traded up GBX 40.30 ($0.50) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 6,492.30 ($80.63). 327,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,950. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6,771.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,980.78. The stock has a market cap of £8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 1,142.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.36. NEXT has a 12 month low of GBX 4,306 ($53.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 7,082 ($87.95). The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.88.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

