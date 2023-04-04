NFT (NFT) Trading 1.8% Higher This Week

NFT (NFT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 4th. NFT has a market capitalization of $814,154.32 and approximately $2,357.83 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NFT has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. One NFT token can currently be bought for $0.0221 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00008061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00025239 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00029902 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00018310 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 79.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000089 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003444 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000133 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,128.26 or 1.00003991 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.02129103 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

