NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF) Now Covered by Analysts at HSBC

HSBC began coverage on shares of NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of NIBE Industrier AB (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

NIBE Industrier AB (publ) Price Performance

NDRBF opened at $11.26 on Friday. NIBE Industrier AB has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $11.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.02.

NIBE Industrier AB (publ) Company Profile

NIBE Industrier AB engages in the manufacturing of products for both household and commercial use. It operates through the following business areas: NIBE Climate Solutions, NIBE Element, and NIBE Stoves. The NIBE Climate Solutions business area offers indoor climate comfort products including heating, air conditioning, heat recovery and hot water for homes, apartment blocks, and other large properties.

