Nikulski Financial Inc. Has $2.20 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 293.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,323 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VBR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,057,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,431,000 after purchasing an additional 367,532 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,994,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,341,000 after purchasing an additional 85,627 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,430,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,141,000 after purchasing an additional 24,019 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,000,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,049,000 after purchasing an additional 56,970 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 978,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,288,000 after purchasing an additional 22,952 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $3.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.22. The company had a trading volume of 156,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,456. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.79 and a 200-day moving average of $161.45. The firm has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.48 and a 52 week high of $180.20.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

