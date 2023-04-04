Nikulski Financial Inc. Takes Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Nikulski Financial Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDECGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 25,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS:PDEC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.49. The stock had a trading volume of 224,881 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.93 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

