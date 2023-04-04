Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) & Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN) Head-To-Head Review

Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Rating) and Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.2% of Cenntro Electric Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.5% of Niu Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.9% of Cenntro Electric Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Niu Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cenntro Electric Group and Niu Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cenntro Electric Group N/A N/A N/A Niu Technologies -1.61% -3.90% -2.01%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cenntro Electric Group $8.58 million 12.94 -$16.42 million N/A N/A Niu Technologies $459.40 million 0.63 -$7.17 million ($0.09) -41.55

This table compares Cenntro Electric Group and Niu Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Niu Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Cenntro Electric Group.

Volatility and Risk

Cenntro Electric Group has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Niu Technologies has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Cenntro Electric Group and Niu Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cenntro Electric Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Niu Technologies 0 2 0 0 2.00

Niu Technologies has a consensus price target of $7.70, indicating a potential upside of 105.88%. Given Niu Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Niu Technologies is more favorable than Cenntro Electric Group.

Summary

Cenntro Electric Group beats Niu Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cenntro Electric Group

Cenntro Electric Group Ltd. is an EV technology company that designs and manufactures electric light and medium duty commercial vehicles. The company’s ECVs are designed to serve a variety of corporate and governmental organizations in support of city services, last-mile delivery and other commercial applications. Its business model allows the firm to design, manufacture, assemble, homologate and sell ECVs to third parties for distribution and service to end-users and also distribute manufactured vehicle kits, which are then assembled, homologated, sold and serviced by third parties in their respective markets. The firm operates through the following brands: Cenntro, Metro, Neibor, Logistar, and Terramak. The company was founded on May 11, 2017 and is headquartered in Freehold, NJ.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. Its product portfolio includes electric scooters and motorcycles, electric kick-scooters, and e-bikes. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

