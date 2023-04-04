NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Major Shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc Acquires 61,837 Shares

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 61,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.02 per share, for a total transaction of $63,073.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,644,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,025.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Corre Partners Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NN alerts:

On Monday, April 3rd, Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 277,568 shares of NN stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $285,895.04.

NN Trading Down 1.0 %

NNBR stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.03. 220,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,704. NN, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NN

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NN in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corre Partners Management LLC raised its stake in NN by 1.2% in the third quarter. Corre Partners Management LLC now owns 5,488,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,385,000 after buying an additional 62,789 shares in the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NN by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 4,139,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in NN by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,284,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in NN by 1,135.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,138,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,099,000 after buying an additional 1,964,948 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in NN by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

NN Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NN, Inc engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.