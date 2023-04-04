Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Bought by Focused Investors LLC

Focused Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 259,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman accounts for approximately 4.6% of Focused Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Focused Investors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $141,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.3% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.1% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 19.6% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total transaction of $1,313,899.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,593,499.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total transaction of $1,313,899.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,593,499.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,343,924.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NOC traded down $2.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $466.46. The stock had a trading volume of 218,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $458.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $492.60. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $430.93 and a one year high of $556.27. The firm has a market cap of $70.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOC has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $508.13.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.