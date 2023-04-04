Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,645 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman accounts for about 1.6% of ARS Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $11,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 406.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE NOC traded down $1.58 on Tuesday, reaching $467.61. 125,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,084. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $430.93 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $458.31 and a 200 day moving average of $492.60.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total value of $1,313,899.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,593,499.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,534 shares of company stock worth $4,934,622 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. Cowen lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $508.13.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

