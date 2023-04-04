Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Stake Lifted by Cadinha & Co. LLC

Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 5,989.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,030 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman accounts for about 3.5% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $15,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,366,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,756,624,000 after buying an additional 122,593 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,131,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,705,682,000 after acquiring an additional 100,116 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,142,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,007,854,000 after acquiring an additional 851,071 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,409,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $663,087,000 after purchasing an additional 29,441 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 902,466 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $424,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NOC traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $466.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,136. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $458.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $492.60. The stock has a market cap of $70.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $430.93 and a twelve month high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $500.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $508.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $551,080.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,395.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $551,080.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,395.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,534 shares of company stock worth $4,934,622. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

