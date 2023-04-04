Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF – Get Rating) shares fell 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.03 and last traded at $1.04. 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 5,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NWARF. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Pareto Securities upgraded Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.88.

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Company Profile

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA engages in the provision of aviation, other transport, and travel-related activities. It operates through the following business areas: People and Services, Aircraft Operations, Assets and Financing, and Other Business Areas. The People and Services business area includes crew, airline and crew support, and administrative functions.

