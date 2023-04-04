NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
NovaGold Resources Stock Up 3.1 %
Shares of NovaGold Resources stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.55. 1,999,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079,734. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.53. NovaGold Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $8.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -40.94 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 33.17, a current ratio of 33.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14.
NovaGold Resources Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NovaGold Resources (NG)
- C3.ai Stock Plummets: Kerrisdale Capital’s Latest Target
- These Inflation-Resistant Restaurant Stocks Have Yield and Value
- Shock and Awe. PVH Holdings Stock Surges on Earnings Blowout
- Macy’s Gets Upgrade From JP Morgan On Renewed Confidence
- Should You Ride the Bullish Wave with Standex? Technicals Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.