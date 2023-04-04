NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

NovaGold Resources Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NovaGold Resources stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.55. 1,999,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079,734. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.53. NovaGold Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $8.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -40.94 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 33.17, a current ratio of 33.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the development of the Donlin Gold project in Alaska. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.