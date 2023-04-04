Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Novan in a report on Friday.

NOVN stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.20. Novan has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $3.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOVN. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Novan by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,293,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 985,897 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Novan during the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novan during the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Novan by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 38,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novan during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline includes SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

