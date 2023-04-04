Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Novan in a report on Friday.
Novan Stock Up 7.7 %
NOVN stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.20. Novan has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $3.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.33.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novan
Novan Company Profile
Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline includes SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Novan (NOVN)
- OPEC Slashes Production: The Start of a New Oil Bull Market?
- McDonald’s Stock Breaks Higher and Could Have a Bigger Upside
- Can These 2 Pet Stocks Escape the Doghouse?
- Bellwether PPG Industries Raises Guidance, Stock Follows
- Mullen Automotive Building Momentum With Class-1 Vans
Receive News & Ratings for Novan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.