Octopus Apollo VCT plc (OAP3) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.30 on April 28th

Octopus Apollo VCT plc (LON:OAP3 – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Octopus Apollo VCT Price Performance
LON:OAP3 opened at GBX 50.60 ($0.63) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 47.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 47.19. Octopus Apollo VCT has a 1 year low of GBX 42 ($0.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 52 ($0.65). The company has a market capitalization of £332.56 million, a P/E ratio of 721.43 and a beta of -0.08.
Octopus Apollo VCT Company Profile
