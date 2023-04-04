Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Shares Down 6.7%

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $48.59 and last traded at $48.92. 37,080 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 133,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Olympic Steel in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Olympic Steel Stock Down 6.5 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.12. The company has a market capitalization of $545.26 million, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Olympic Steel Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Olympic Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.35%.

In related news, Chairman Michael D. Siegal sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $4,209,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,127,072 shares in the company, valued at $63,251,280.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Olympic Steel during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Olympic Steel during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

Featured Articles

