Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Sold by Bridge City Capital LLC

Bridge City Capital LLC lessened its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 16.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 152,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,269,000 after purchasing an additional 21,706 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 15.6% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 203.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $57.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 579.90, a P/E/G ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.90. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.11 and a twelve month high of $128.83.

In other news, Director Joanne B. Bauer sold 13,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $711,357.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,927.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet cut Omnicell from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark upgraded Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicell currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

