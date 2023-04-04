Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,435 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $10,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,105,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,177,754. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $94.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 42.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.18.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

