Oreste Donzella Sells 3,882 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.73, for a total value of $1,528,459.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,598,349.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

KLA stock traded down $6.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $392.85. The stock had a trading volume of 850,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,318. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $250.20 and a 1-year high of $429.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $390.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $367.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 145.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays cut KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.61.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of KLA by 34.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,198,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,977,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,926 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $572,224,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in KLA by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,833,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $857,517,000 after buying an additional 1,276,653 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in KLA by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,618,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $835,425,000 after buying an additional 543,345 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of KLA by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,492,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $625,340,000 after acquiring an additional 298,731 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

