Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on OC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on Owens Corning from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Owens Corning from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Owens Corning from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Owens Corning from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.92.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

OC stock opened at $96.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.22. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $72.97 and a 52 week high of $105.62.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,148,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at $2,312,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,482 shares in the company, valued at $3,148,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens Corning

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OC. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

