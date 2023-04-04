Oxen (OXEN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $455,244.88

Oxen (OXEN) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Oxen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000466 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a market cap of $8.32 million and approximately $455,244.88 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Oxen has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28,519.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.92 or 0.00329307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00011940 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00074934 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $159.36 or 0.00558773 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.04 or 0.00452463 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003509 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 62,562,338 coins. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

