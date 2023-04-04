Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) PT Lowered to $68.00

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PLMR has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Palomar from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Palomar in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a hold rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Palomar from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Palomar from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palomar has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.33.

Shares of PLMR opened at $54.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 0.06. Palomar has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $95.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.44.

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $83.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.32 million. Palomar had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Palomar will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palomar news, President Jon Christianson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 82,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Palomar news, President Jon Christianson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 82,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Palomar during the third quarter worth about $1,013,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 344,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,867,000 after purchasing an additional 12,448 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Palomar during the 3rd quarter worth $2,636,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 34,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

