Pasofino Gold (CVE:VEIN) Trading 16% Higher

Pasofino Gold Limited (CVE:VEIN – Get Rating) shares traded up 16% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.58. 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 19,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

Pasofino Gold Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.91.

Pasofino Gold Company Profile

Pasofino Gold Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It has an option to acquire a 49% interest in the Dugbe gold project covering an area of 2,559 square kilometers situated in southern Liberia. The company was formerly known as Enforcer Gold Corp. and changed its name to Pasofino Gold Limited in October 2019.

