PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,332 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 957 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth about $5,746,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,916,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $552,905,000 after acquiring an additional 173,465 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 11.4% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 102.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,468,655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $126,405,000 after acquiring an additional 742,894 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Up 0.1 %

PYPL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.33. 4,153,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,014,204. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.23. The company has a market cap of $85.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $122.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PayPal to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.