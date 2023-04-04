Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Sells 83 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,323 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 224.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Edward Jones raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.74.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $192.33. 97,281,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,448,969. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.19. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $384.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.01.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total value of $2,040,780.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,739,714.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total value of $2,040,780.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,739,714.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at $21,906,926.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,221 shares of company stock worth $9,795,572 in the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

