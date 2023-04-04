Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2023

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perrigo (NYSE:PRGOGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Perrigo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Sunday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Perrigo Price Performance

NYSE PRGO opened at $35.84 on Friday. Perrigo has a 52 week low of $30.78 and a 52 week high of $43.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.83.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGOGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Perrigo will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Perrigo Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.273 per share. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -113.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perrigo

In other Perrigo news, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 3,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $132,427.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,414.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP James E. Dillard III sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $321,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,141. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 3,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $132,427.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,414.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,223 shares of company stock valued at $619,867 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRGO. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 10,189 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Perrigo by 222.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Perrigo by 135.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 14,222 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Perrigo by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Perrigo by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,469,000 after buying an additional 554,915 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Perrigo

(Get Rating)

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.