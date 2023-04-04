Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Perrigo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Sunday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.00.

NYSE PRGO opened at $35.84 on Friday. Perrigo has a 52 week low of $30.78 and a 52 week high of $43.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.83.

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Perrigo will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.273 per share. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -113.54%.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 3,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $132,427.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,414.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP James E. Dillard III sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $321,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,141. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 3,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $132,427.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,414.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,223 shares of company stock valued at $619,867 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRGO. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 10,189 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Perrigo by 222.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Perrigo by 135.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 14,222 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Perrigo by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Perrigo by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,469,000 after buying an additional 554,915 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

