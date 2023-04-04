Piper Sandler Boosts Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Price Target to $3.50

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $3.30 to $3.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.86% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 19th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Heritage Insurance from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Heritage Insurance from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.83.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Heritage Insurance Stock Performance

NYSE HRTG opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $74.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.78. Heritage Insurance has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $6.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.15.

Insider Transactions at Heritage Insurance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heritage Insurance

In other news, major shareholder Raymond T. Hyer purchased 202,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.96 per share, with a total value of $396,821.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,811,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,509,785.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 208,460 shares of company stock valued at $414,942. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTG. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Heritage Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Heritage Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Heritage Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Heritage Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. increased its position in Heritage Insurance by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.