Piper Sandler Increases Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target to $204.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $196.00 to $204.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TRV. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $197.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.33.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

TRV stock opened at $172.29 on Tuesday. Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $149.65 and a 12 month high of $194.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.18. The stock has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $28,435,791.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,124,196.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,163 shares of company stock worth $35,402,200 in the last 90 days. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 203.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Featured Stories

