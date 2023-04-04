Planned Solutions Inc. Buys 138 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Planned Solutions Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Planned Solutions Inc. owned 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $3,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 7,747.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RPV traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.19. The company had a trading volume of 110,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,020. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.16. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12 month low of $69.47 and a 12 month high of $90.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.07.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

