Planned Solutions Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Planned Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises 0.9% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 313,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,795,000 after purchasing an additional 50,411 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,415,000. Gries Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,165,000. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 86,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,410,000 after purchasing an additional 34,947 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 40,596.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 26,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 26,388 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:MTUM traded up $2.79 on Tuesday, hitting $141.83. The company had a trading volume of 673,025 shares. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

